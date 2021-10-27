two deaths and 230 new cases of coronavirus, the sani situation

The prefecture of Reunion Island and the Regional Health Agency announce, this Tuesday, October 26, two new patient deaths and 230 new cases of coronavirus in the island from October 16 to 22. An upward trend has been observed since last weekend, hence the warning issued by the authorities

updated on October 26, 2021 at 7:16 p.m.



The Prefecture and the Regional Health Agency announced this Tuesday, October 26 the death, which occurred during the last 7 days, of two patients from Reunion, over the age of 75. Both had comorbidities and were not vaccinated.

A declining positivity rate

From October 16 to October 22, 230 cases were identified in 7 days. The positivity rate is up to 1% (0.6% the previous week). The weekly incidence rate continued to decline and stood at 26.9 / 100,000 inhabitants (27.3 the previous week). The number of screenings carried out during the week fell sharply: 23,538 tests carried out (-35%).

This decrease is explained in particular by the end of free tests to have the health pass, analyze the health authorities.

415 cases still active in total

Among the 230 new cases of the period:

211 cases are classified as indigenous,

19 cases are classified as imported.

Taking into account the 53,879 recoveries and 374 deaths since the start of the health crisis, 415 cases are still active to date.

54,668 cases have been investigated to date by ARS, Public Health France and Health Insurance

Beware of festive family gatherings

Last week, the number of cases decreased very slightly with an incidence rate standing at 26.9 / 100,000 inhabitants (against 27.3 the previous week). Hospitalizations and intensive care activity for Covid-19 patients are stabilizing.

In contrast, while last week the number of cases stood at 33 per day, the average for the past 4 days exceeds 50 cases per day.. The main vector of contamination highlighted by the contact case tracing unit remains festive family reunions.

A situation that remains fragile

The situation therefore remains fragile on the island and vaccination coverage is still insufficient, since only 69.1% of eligible people (over 12 years old) have a complete vaccination schedule to date, continue the ARS and Prefecture. “We are therefore not currently sufficiently protected at the collective level.“.

The authorities warn that a further worsening of the number of cases in the coming days will inevitably lead to a return of braking measures.





Respect for barrier gestures

With the resumption of social life, barrier gestures must be applied by everyone at all times in order to limit the circulation of the Covid and avoid any epidemic rebound.

The other prevention and protection measures must also be implemented: get vaccinated as soon as possible, get tested if there is the slightest doubt or if there is contact, and participate in contact tracing to help stop any chain of transmission. viral.

The Delta variant remains in the majority

From October 16 to October 22, 190 positive tests were screened to identify a mutation: 158 cases presented one of the specific mutations under surveillance, a proportion of 83% against 79% the previous week.

The Delta (Indian) variant represents almost all of the mutations detected, ahead of the Beta (South African) variant which is still present in very low proportions.

Five active clusters

As of October 16, 2021, 5 clusters are active and 494 have been closed.

Among the active clusters, there are 4 high-criticality clusters in Saint-Denis (2), Saint-Paul (1) and Sainte-Marie (1). No moderately critical cluster was observed this week.

Regarding the other indicators

The incidence rate is increasing in the following age groups:

among 0-14 year olds: + 21.7%

among 15-24 year olds: + 4.4%

among 25-34 year olds: + 4.5%

It is declining in the following age groups:

among 35-44 year olds: – 5.1%

among 45-64 year olds: – 9.7%

among those over 65: – 26.2

Five patients in intensive care

As of October 26, 2021, 5 resuscitation beds were occupied by patients positive for Covid-19 on the 82 critical care beds installed in Reunion. No patient currently hospitalized in intensive care is vaccinated.

57% of the population is vaccinated

More than 952,000 injections since the start of the campaign. From October 18 to 24, more than 13,000 injections were given. The number of first injections has dropped slightly this week. To date, 509,987 people have received at least one injection.

72.6% of the eligible population (over 12 years old) is involved in a vaccination course (or 59.6% of the total population) and 69.1% of the eligible population has a complete vaccination schedule (or 56, 7% of the total population).