Ukraine in turmoil after damning report from World Anti-Doping Agency

According to an investigation called “Operation Hercules” started in 2019 and published by the World Anti-Doping Agency on Tuesday, the Ukrainian anti-doping authorities would have helped these athletes to slip through the cracks of the controls, by warning them of upcoming tests or by organizing secret tests. According to WADA, these practices date back to 2012.
“Operation Hercules has raised serious suspicions about the integrity of NADC doping testing practices (the Ukrainian anti-doping authority), on his competence and on certain members of his staffWADA’s director of investigations, Gunter Younger, said in a statement. Moreover, the duration and the apparent effrontery of these practices suggest dysfunctions in the organization of the NADC. Operation Hercules has corroborated and convincing evidence that the NADC was engaging in phone calls or contacting athletes through their coaches to request their presence at their premises for testing the next day. “
At least six fraudulent tests before the Tokyo Olympics
The press release specifies that these practices often took place upstream of important international competitions and that it happened that an entire national team of a sport came to be tested. According to the report, at least six such tests were falsely presented as negative out-of-competition tests in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
If the facts are confirmed, Ukraine runs the risk of being banned from the next Winter Games in Beijing (February 4-20, 2022).