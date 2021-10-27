Unemployment drops 5.5% in the third quarter

Encouraging figures. The number of unemployed (category A) fell by 5.5% in the third quarter in France (excluding Mayotte), compared to the previous quarter. A drop that represents 206,000 fewer registrants, according to figures from the Ministry of Labor released Wednesday, October 27.

In total, France therefore has 3.544 million category A job seekers. Including those registered with reduced activity (categories B and C), the number of job seekers has reduced by 1.9%. and stands at 5.871 million registered, according to the Statistics Directorate (Dares).

The number of unemployed in category A is just below its pre-crisis level, with 5,200 fewer job seekers compared to the 4th quarter of 2019. On the other hand, for categories A, B and C, it remains above its pre-crisis level (+124,100 people).





Regarding long-term unemployment, the number of job seekers registered for a year or more fell by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter (-0.4% over one year), reaching 2.92 million (categories A , B and C) of people. The proportion of long-term job seekers drops below the 50% mark to 49.8%.