Unemployment: sharp drop in the number of job seekers in the 3rd quarter

A new sign of economic improvement was published on Wednesday by the Dares: the number of job seekers fell sharply in the third quarter of 2021. The number of unemployed in metropolitan France fell by 5.8% this quarter and by 10.0 % over one year (in category A). This represents 203,100 people who found a job over the period.

A less visible trend for people with a short reduced activity (category B), down 0.1% compared to the previous quarter. As for people in long reduced activity (category C), an increase of 6.5%. In total, the number of job seekers in categories A, B, C fell by 1.9% over this quarter (-110,900) and by 3.6% over one year.

Only the third quarter of 2020 had shown such an improvement, with -476,000 fewer job seekers over three months. Variations obviously linked to the economic impact of the health situation. As a benchmark, excluding Covid-19, the largest drop recorded over the past ten years took place in the 4th quarter of 2019 with 59,000 fewer unemployed.

A trend visible throughout the territory and age groups

Ile-de-France, the most populous region, naturally recorded the largest drop in France: nearly 40,000 people found a job there over the past three months (-5.4%). Proportionally, the most significant drops are visible in Corsica (-11.3%), Brittany (-7.6%) and Paca (-7.2%).



Over one year, French unemployment, strongly affected by the Covid-19 crisis, will have fallen by more than 10%. Young people are particularly affected by this decline, with -14.8% variation recorded in one quarter. A smaller trend the older we get, since the drop was only -4.9% for people over 50 years old.

2020 seems a long way off …

These figures follow a 1.4% drop in unemployment in the second quarter. Under the effect of Covid-19, the year 2020 will have been marked by an increase in the number of unemployed by 7.5%, with 265,400 additional registrants in the 4th quarter of 2020 compared to the 4th quarter of 2019. The publication of these figures marks an important step in the economic management of the pandemic: the number of unemployed without activity having returned to pre-crisis levels (3,544,100 people against 3,549,300 in the 4th quarter of 2019).