Unlike iOS 15, Apple wants you to install macOS Monterey

With iOS 15, Apple made a different choice than in other years. The annual update is no longer offered by default, it is up to the user to request it to install it on their device. This is still the case to this day and even as iOS 15.1 was released, devices running iOS 14.8 are shown in Settings as up to date. Unsurprisingly, the installation rate of the new version is therefore much slower than in other years:

iOS 15 does not find a taker as quickly as iOS 14

You could imagine that the company would make the same choice for its Macs and make macOS Big Sur the default version. Nothing like this, however, it is macOS Monterey which is now offered to users of a Mac compatible with the update. While Apple also released macOS 11.6.1 on Monday, it is macOS 12.0.1, the first final version of Monterey, which is offered automatically.





My hackintosh under macOS 11.6 offers macOS Monterey by default.

I have to click on the discrete “Learn More …” button to be able to install macOS 11.6.1, the Big Sur minor update that was released with Monterey.

If you’ve turned on Automatic System Updates, expect a quick upgrade to macOS Monterey on your Mac. We imagine that this will also be the case one day for iOS 15, but this is not yet happening on the iPhone and iPad.