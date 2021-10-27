US calls for Julian Assange’s extradition again

It has become a textbook case when we talk about whistleblowers. Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks and prosecuted for disseminating more than 700,000 classified documents on American military and diplomatic activities, particularly in Iraq and Afghanistan, is once again in the sights of American justice. He never really got out of it.

The 50-year-old Australian spent seven years in seclusion in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, then two and a half years held in Belmarsh high security prison. He had glimpsed hope for freedom when British judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected the US extradition request last January, due to fears for his health. She then mentioned the risk of suicide in the event of extradition. According to his companion Stella Moris, who visited him in prison on Saturday, Julian Assange is “in very bad shape”.





But Washington was able to appeal this decision, calling into question the reliability of an expert who had testified in its favor. The psychiatrist, Michael Kopelman, had indeed admitted to having deceived justice by “concealing” the fact that his client had become a father while he was confined to the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The High Court must therefore meet to decide the fate of Julian Assange. In the United States, where Donald Trump had relaunched the prosecutions abandoned under Obama, he risks 175 years in prison.

On Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators carrying signs “Don’t extradite Assange”, “Journalism is not a crime” or “10 years is enough, free Assange now!” Gathered in front of the High Court of London, alongside Stella Moris, to demand her release. Several human rights and press freedom organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders, are also calling for the charges to be dropped.