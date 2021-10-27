More

    US committee recommends Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for 5-11 year olds

    The advice of this committee is only advisory, but it is rare that it is not followed by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA).

    What now for childhood immunizations? A committee of American experts spoke out on Tuesday, October 26 in favor of immunizing 5-11 year olds with the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, presaging a very imminent authorization of the remedy for some 28 million children in the United States.

    Composed of independent scientists (immunologists, experts in infectious diseases, pediatrics, etc.), the committee reviewed the data gathered by Pfizer and the health authorities. Among 5 to 11 year olds, more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in the United States, more than 8,300 hospitalizations, and a hundred deaths, he said. detailed.

    Children catching the virus can develop pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), or even a “long Covid”.


