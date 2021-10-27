US issues first passport with gender “X” for non-binary people

This new possibility will be offered to all passport applicants from the start of 2022, a let know wednesday the White House.

A third box available. The United States announced, Wednesday, October 27, to have issued the first passport with the gender “X” to a person who does not recognize himself in the traditional choices “male” or “female”. This new possibility will be offered to all passport applicants from early 2022, the White House said, reaffirming the commitment of US diplomacy to “promote the freedom, dignity and equality of all people”.





Secretary of State Antony Blinken already relaxed the rules in June by allowing US citizens to choose their gender on their passports themselves. At the time, the State Department warned that adding a “gender marker for non-binary, intersex and non-conforming people” was “technologically complex and will take time for major system updates”. Previously, people who wanted to register a different kind than their birth certificate had to provide a medical certificate.