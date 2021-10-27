USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Bunge, Phillips 66, Hess, Spotify, Visa details)

PARIS, October 27 (Reuters) – Main stocks to watch Wednesday on Wall Street where futures indicate an open close to breakeven:

* BOEING BA.N posted adjusted earnings for the third quarter, supported by the resumption of aircraft deliveries with the recovery in global air traffic, but the aircraft manufacturer recorded charges on its 787 and Starliner programs. The stock is up 1% in pre-market transactions.

* GENERAL MOTORS GM.N on Wednesday announced better than expected quarterly results, despite declining sales and earnings, and that its annual profit will emerge at the higher end of its forecast range. The automaker, however, loses 2.4% on the pre-stock market.

* COCA-COLA KO.N on Wednesday raised its forecast for adjusted earnings per share for 2021, the reopening of cinemas and restaurants in the United States having boosted demand for its sodas. The share gained 2.6% in pre-market transactions.

* MCDONALD’S MCD.N on Wednesday reported a 12.7% increase in same-store sales in the third quarter, higher than expected, on the back of higher prices, larger orders and new menus. The title gained 2.6% on the pre-market.

* KRAFT HEINZ KHC.O on Wednesday raised its annual forecast for Ebitda, the American agri-food giant benefiting from rising prices and continued strong demand for its products. The share gained 1.8% in pre-market transactions.

* ALPHABET GOOGL.O on Tuesday published quarterly results above expectations, driven in particular by the advertising revenues of the search engine which seems to have overcome new measures limiting the tracking of users of Apple iPhones. The title fell by around 1% after the market.

* TWITTER TWTR.N posted a 37% increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday and its advertising revenue was only slightly affected by changes made by Apple AAPL.O to its privacy policy, pushing up the share of the social network of 1.4% in pre-market exchanges.

* MICROSOFT MSFT.O on Tuesday posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Wall Street, benefiting from demand for its cloud computing business, but warned that supply chain issues would continue to weigh in on some units, such as Surface laptops and Xbox game consoles. The title gained 1.7% on the pre-market.

* FACEBOOK FB.O – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the leading competition authority in the United States, is examining reports that internal Facebook research documents reveal harmful effects of its products, Wall Street reported on Wednesday Newspaper.

* TEXAS INSTRUMENTS TXN.O on Tuesday published weaker than expected quarterly sales and disappointing fourth quarter forecasts, penalized by supply chain tensions in the semiconductor industry. In transactions before the opening, it fell by 4.8%.

* ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES (AMD) AMD.O said it expects fourth quarter revenue to exceed expectations, leveraging its ability to overcome supply chain challenges to meet strong demand for chips used in the industry. game consoles and data center servers.





* VISA VN reported quarterly profit above market expectations as the recovery in travel and improving global economic conditions boosted growth in transaction volumes. However, the group lost 2.6% on the pre-stock market, analysts citing the cautious growth forecasts for 2022.

* UBER TECHNOLOGIES UBER.N announced on Wednesday the launch of a partnership with the car rental company Hertz to offer 50,000 vehicles from the manufacturer TESLA TSLA.O as a rental option to its drivers by 2023. The Uber share wins 2, 1% in pre-market transactions and Tesla shares take 1.5%.

* HARLEY DAVIDSON HOG.N gains more than 4% on the pre-market after the publication of better than expected quarterly sales.

* THERMO FISHER TMO.N, one of the largest providers of COVID-19 testing, raised its annual profit and revenue forecast on Wednesday after posting a better-than-expected third quarter.

* CME CME.O – The stock operator reported on Wednesday a quarterly profit more than doubled, boosted by the dynamism of trading on the majority of its asset classes.

* BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB BMY.N ​​announced on Wednesday a 10% increase in its turnover in the third quarter and a profit exceeding expectations thanks to the resumption of its activity of treatments against cancer.

* PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N announced on Wednesday the repurchase of shares in its subsidiary Phillips 66 Partners PSXP.N which it does not already own for 3.4 billion dollars (2.9 billion euros).

* BUNGE BG.N, a commodities broker, gained 4.3% on the pre-market after raising its adjusted profit target for 2021 and publishing third quarter results above expectations.

* Oil producer HESS HES.N on Wednesday reported higher than expected quarterly profit as soaring crude and gas prices dampened the impact of lower production.

* HILTON HLT.N reported revenue for the third quarter above expectations as the easing of restrictions linked to the pandemic favored a resumption of tourist travel.

* ROBINHOOD MARKETS HOOD.O reported lower than expected revenue for the third quarter, due to lower cryptocurrency trading. The action of the brokerage platform fell 7.8% before the market.

* SPOTIFY SPOT.N gains 1% on the pre-market after publishing an increase in the number of paying subscribers for its premium service in the third quarter.

* PFIZER PFE.N – A panel of experts on Tuesday recommended that the US drug regulator authorize the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech

22UAy.DE for children aged 5 to 11 years, believing that the benefits of vaccination outweighed the risks.

* ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ATVI.O – The video game publisher announced on Tuesday that it was canceling the organization of the annual BlizzCon convention which was to take place online next February.

(Written by Laetitia Volga and Blandine Hénault, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)