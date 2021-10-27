Vaimalama Chaves panic-stricken and the ball in his stomach: “big first” with his darling Nicolas

With his companion Nicolas Fleury, Vaimalama Chaves has taken on the crazy gamble of cross part of Italy in a motorhome. Arrived on site, the former Miss France has already shared several photos and videos of her adventures in “the land of gastronomy” as she likes to call it. Pisa, the Cinque Terre … Lovers want to discover everything! But inevitably, the trip to Italy to flit from town to town requires spending a lot of time on the road. This is the opportunity for the pretty 26-year-old brunette to overcome her fears.

As she confided in story Instagram Tuesday October 26, 2021, the one who was recently eliminated in Dance with the stars decided to take the wheel of the camping car herself! “Succession of great firsts today! In France, I don’t drive. Too many cars, too many crazy people (especially in Paris), too many signs, signals … I stress! But today, on a 5h30 drive, I drove 3 hours. Not without difficulty! It was full of panic attacks, screaming, lump in the stomach… But that’s it, we did it !“, she rejoiced in a commentary of a picture of her driving. Vaimalama Chaves is therefore on course to spend a road trip most unforgettable.





The beauty queen has probably decided to live life to the fullest. Especially since her assault in Paris, during which she found herself surrounded by a menacing gang of young boys. They tried to steal his phone while throwing stones at him, which greatly traumatized Vaimalama. But, as the true force of nature that she is, she didn’t let herself be intimidated and recently decided to take self-defense classes. “If you get stuck, it’s a shame for you, you get lost. This is not the way to do it“, she philosophized during an interview for Leisure TV.