    Valneva launches a capital increase in the United States and France

    PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones) – The biotechnology company Valneva announced Tuesday evening to launch a capital increase comprising a first offer intended for all investors in the United States and a second reserved for qualified investors in France.

    The number of American Depositary Shares (ADS) and common shares to be sold in the United States and France, respectively, as well as their price will be determined at the end of a book building process that has begun. .


    The company plans to use the net proceeds of this capital increase to finance the development of its candidate vaccines against Lyme disease, up to $ 50 million, and chikungunya, up to $ 60 million, as well as for its vaccine candidates. candidate vaccine against Covid-19, up to $ 100 million. Valneva also plans to spend $ 20 million to finance the transition of its vaccine candidates from the pre-clinical stage to the clinical stage.

    October 27, 2021


