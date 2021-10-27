Valneva plans a capital increase of 116 million dollars



(Photo credits: Valneva Group -)

(AOF) – Valneva announced today, subject in particular to market conditions, its intention to issue and sell 5.5 million common shares. This operation will take place within the framework of a global offer reserved for categories of investors, comprising on the one hand an offer of its ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares, in the United States and on the other hand, a private placement. concurrent with common stock in other countries outside of the United States. The net proceeds of the global offering are estimated to be approximately $ 116.4 million (€ 100.3 million).

LEXICON

ADR / ADS





An ADR (American Depository Receipt) program allows a foreign company to be listed in the United States. An ADR constitutes a right of ownership of a materially listed security (ADS or American Depository Share). The ADRs of a foreign company are issued through a US bank, in return for the consignment of a corresponding amount of principal shares.

AOF – LEARN MORE

Boost for French pharmacy

At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate at least 0.5% growth in laboratory turnover,

Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.