Verratti still injured, Nabil Djellit destroys him

Released through injury during the Ligue 1 Classic between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille last Sunday (0-0), Marco Verratti will be absent for a month …

Marco Verratti is already back in the infirmary. Returning from a knee injury at the end of September, the Italian international is again on the sidelines. Injured to a hip during contact with Mattéo Guendouzi, the European champion had to give way to Gueye before half-time in the Classic. In the end, the Little Owl will be absent for four weeks, according to the last medical statement from PSG. An unavailability which will therefore deprive him of the next Champions League match against RB Leipzig. In any case, this new injury of Verratti is task. Because since his arrival from Pescara in 2012, the Italian has missed 32% of PSG games, or 165 out of 517. All this because of 28 injuries. Figures that annoy Nabil Djellit.





Verratti, “he’s a part-time player, like Neymar”

“Verratti injured, it’s something astonishing. Really, I am amazed… If it had been an epiphenomenon, I would have been sorry. But Verratti’s injuries are systemic, so I’m rather exasperated… What does PSG do to avoid Verratti’s injuries every season? For his part, Verratti does what to avoid problems? Nothing… He’s a part-time player, like Neymar. The best for PSG would be for Verratti to give his schedule at the start of the season to know when he is available or not. In any case, at the financial level, it’s catastrophic … Frankly, PSG should create a concept: buy players with a guarantee. Because with Neymar, Verratti, Ramos, it starts to do a lot. Verratti has often been absent during major PSG meetings in recent years. When he’s there he’s strong, there’s nothing to worry about. But if this guy is at Bayern, he is not extended, even though the player is super talented. Because he has a quota of injuries and cards each season, and that is not possible ”, swayed the columnist of L’Equipe du Soir, who knows that Verratti missed out on a huge career because of a poor lifestyle …