VIDEO. Hazelnut farmers against Ferrero: Nutella sparks Turkish farmers’ ire

Wrapped up in her thick waistcoat and floral shawl, Serife Koyu collects the hazelnuts from Akyazi (Turkey) on her knees despite her pregnancy already visible. Like many Turkish seasonal workers, his working day is paid 12 euros. A low salary, a direct consequence of the commercial policy imposed by Ferrero, the world producer of Nutella spread.

“Ferrero and the major players in the market are pulling prices down,” denounces Omer Demir, the president of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, who accuses the Italian giant of inflating crop estimates to weigh on prices. “Damn, they buy them around 2 euros a kilo and sell them for 20 euros, how did we get there?” “. For Mehmet Sirin, 25, with the hood pulled up on his cap to keep out the drizzle, “it’s exploitation: the hazelnuts come back to us in the form of Nutella, but we get much less profit from them than them “.



According to the FAO, the United Nations Agricultural Fund, Turkey provides about 70% of world production and 82% of exports, far ahead of Italy (20%) and a few countries which share the crumbs, including Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran. Of the 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes of hazelnuts collected, around 300,000 go for export: “How is it that only foreigners benefit from it? »Protested Omer Demir.