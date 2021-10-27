VIDEO. London: climate protesters put their hands on the ground

The operation is radical but not violent: sticking your hand directly on the asphalt to delay a police evacuation. This is the latest find from the environmental group Insulate Britain which denounces the inaction of the English government in matters of isolation of housing. For more than a month, this movement with a modus operandi similar to that of Extinction Rebellion has been calling for dozens of actions, some of which are spectacular, such as the blocking of the London ring road or even that of the M25 motorway, the most heavily used in the country, triggering the anger of motorists.



“Insulate Britain has called on the government to isolate all British homes because it’s a great way to cut our carbon emissions by around 10%,” says Suzie Webb, activist for the movement present on a blockade. British homes are currently among the least well insulated and most exposed to drafts in Europe. To counter these actions, the British government very reassembled is firm.