    VIDEO – One year of precipitation in 48 hours: Sicily hit by deadly floods

    These floods are caused by the torrential rains that are falling on Sicily at this very moment. The water rose in just a few hours, and firefighters were overwhelmed despite the reinforcement of amphibious vehicles. They have already helped more than 500 people, and provide residents with a simple instruction: “take refuge in the buildings”.

    But even inside, the danger remains present. Evidenced by the case of a university invaded by the torrent, as shown by the impressive amateur images broadcast by TF1. The frightened students take refuge upstairs.

    The precipitation is so intense that some roofs cannot resist. According to the authorities, the storm that hits eastern Sicily is also historic: it would have fallen a year of precipitation in 48 hours. So far, bad weather has left two dead and one missing, all three of which were washed away. But the result could also be disastrous, and the Italian authorities are worried, because the rain should not stop until next Monday.

