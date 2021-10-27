VIDEO – One year of precipitation in 48 hours: Sicily hit by deadly floods

These floods are caused by the torrential rains that are falling on Sicily at this very moment. The water rose in just a few hours, and firefighters were overwhelmed despite the reinforcement of amphibious vehicles. They have already helped more than 500 people, and provide residents with a simple instruction: “take refuge in the buildings”.

But even inside, the danger remains present. Evidenced by the case of a university invaded by the torrent, as shown by the impressive amateur images broadcast by TF1. The frightened students take refuge upstairs.