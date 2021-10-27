Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Main cone collapses once again, impressive images of lava column reaching 600 meters in height

On the island of La Palma, in the Canaries, Cumbre Vieja erupted more than a month ago (on September 19) and after a short lull, the volcano resumed its activity with much more intensity these last hours.

The main cone of Cumbre Vieja collapsed on itself this Tuesday around 6:50 p.m., said the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan).

El cono interno ha colapsado sobre sí mismo. En este vídeo de las 18.50 (hora canaria) se observed el actual e imponente penacho volcánico / The inner cone has collapsed on itself. In this video recorded at 6.50 pm (Canarian time) the current and imposing volcanic plume can be seen pic.twitter.com/y7AcTSwiMz

– INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 26, 2021

An event which caused a significant emission of lava. The flow flows, for the time being, into the main river of lava, which joins the ocean. But specialists are closely monitoring its development.

The collapse of the cone did not form a plug, it is even quite the opposite since the Cumbre Vieja projected lava up to 600 meters high on Tuesday evening.

Seismic activity is not weakening in La Palma. The National Geographic Institute says more than 70 earthquakes, including one with a magnitude of 4.8, have been recorded since midnight this Wednesday, all concentrated in the area of ​​Villa de Mazo and Fuencaliente de La Palma.