Volcanic eruption in La Palma: the mayor of the neighboring island proposes to bomb the volcano to deflect the lava flows

Words that sparked a lively controversy. Casimiro Curbelo later claimed that his words were misrepresented. But also specified that this “system had already been put into practice”.

the Cumbre Vieja volcano ravage theisland of La Palma (Canaries, Spain) with great blows ofexplosions, of lava flows and of ash projections since September 19. More than 2,000 buildings have been destroyed or evacuated, and since then a whole population has lived in fear. While the activity of the volcano has picked up again since this weekend. With notably impressive lava fountains who made rivers overflow with magma and nearly 200 earthquake per day, including one of magnitude 4.9 recorded this Tuesday, October 27.

If scientists believe that the end of theeruption is not for tomorrow, a politician distinguished himself on Wednesday. He who thinks he has the solution to end the disaster. Him is Casimiro Curbelo, president of Cabildo of La Gomera. Clearly, the mayor of the small neighboring island, La Gomera.





“This system has already been put into practice”

Curbelo was the guest this Wednesday morning of Radio Faycan. Where he proposed to bomb the volcano with military planes. “Isn’t there a plane that flies that can knock it down? Come drop it, boom! And me, I’m orienting the lava one way. Like what I’m saying is nonsense , from a technological point of view, do we still have to prove it?.

“Let’s put ourselves from the point of view of a raft that is losing water and we want it to sink all at once. Well, we’re going to have to act with a system that brings down a small explosive bomb and destroy part of it so that everything comes out at the same time “.

Faced with the controversy, Casimiro Curbelo qualified his remarks at the microphone of the Cadena Ser. Stating that his words had been distorted but “that it was perfectly possible to think so since this system had already been put into practice”.

In 1935, indeed, the General Patton bombed a volcano in Hawaii to divert a flow of lava that was heading towards the city’s freshwater supply. A doomed plan that turned out to be a great success.