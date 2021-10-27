Waze, Coyote: what you can and will not be able to report from November 1

Some police checks will no longer have to be signaled by speed camera warning devices from November 1, 2021, such as Waze, Coyote or even TomTom. The Ministry of the Interior has given some details about its decree on road signs.

The fateful date is approaching. November 1, new road traffic regulations will come into force. Some GPS applications will no longer report part of police checks.

Definition of a “white area”

Not all roads will be affected by the device. In these so-called “white” areas, it will no longer be possible for a maximum of two hours to report alcohol or narcotics checks. The roadblocks will also have to remain secret within the framework of” a terrorist attack and a kidnapping alert for a maximum of twelve hours.

This measure only concerns departmental and municipal roads, within a radius of 2 to 10 km, specifies phonandroid.

The Parisian specifies that in practice, motorists will continue to be able to report controls on applications, but this will not be visible to other users. By making such reports, they do not risk sanction, however, the Interior Ministry said in a press release dated April 22.

Waze has already tested the device

The application had made a first test during the first containment of the Covid crisis and had removed police checks for a weekend.

Coyote said last April that his goal was “to bring more security“to its users,” by helping them to adapt their speed and their driving to these dangers “.

In the meantime, these applications will continue to report speed controls, fixed speed cameras, accidents, work on tracks or even around level crossings, as explained by our colleagues.