we now know how the virus damages the brain

This is a disturbing discovery about the Covid-19 virus. European researchers, including a team from Lille, have just demonstrated that even in mild forms of the disease, the virus passes through the blood to enter the brain and leaves behind after-effects.

Until now, researchers believed that the coronavirus could reach the brain through the nose. We now know that it also arrives very quickly in the blood and that it directly attacks the cell barrier that protects our brains from germs. Even in people who have few symptoms, the virus will create some kind of breach.





The creation of “ghost ships”

This is what explains Vincent Prévost, neuroscientist at Inserm, Lille. “At first, these microhemorrhages in the central nervous system are going to be very harmful. And then, once these cells are dead and the blood is no longer flowing through these vessels, it will create phantom vessels. That is, we have the ghost of the vessel that remains in the brain, but there is no more blood going through it, so the neurons are no longer going to have access to the nutrients they need to function. “

The good news is that the phenomenon is reversible. The phantom vessels indeed disappear on their own, but these areas of the brain remain weakened. This may explain the migraines, fatigue or even the brain fog that s …

