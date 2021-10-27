What do we know about Elizabeth II’s state of health? – Release

On Tuesday evening the Queen of England announced that she had decided with regret not to go alongside the royal family to Glasgow next week, where the COP26 is to be held.

How does the 95-year-old monarch feel?

The queen is “punctured“. Because of his agenda and “Late evenings in front of the television”. It is a source close to the sovereign cited by the Sunday Times who says so. Less than a week after spending a night in hospital, Queen Elizabeth II decided “with regret” Tuesday to cancel his trip to COP26 on the climate. Officially, she underwent exams “foreplayAt Edward VII Private Hospital, located in central London. According to the PA news agency, Elizabeth II would have spent the night there for “practical” reasons. Last week in Westminster, Elizabeth II was seen walking in public with a cane. A first since 2004.

Already in January 2020, the sovereign had to cancel a visit due to a slight cold. Buckingham Palace has announced that it must ease off. “Following a notice advising her to rest, the Queen performs light duties at Windsor Castle. His Majesty has decided with regret not to go to Glasgow to attend the reception of COP26 on Monday 1 November ”, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. Always according to the Sunday Times, the monarch would have given up on medical advice her lunch gin and Dubonnet and her evening Martini. Frightening !

When was its last public release?

The last time we saw the Sovereign, she appeared all smiles from Windsor Castle at midday on Tuesday, wearing a dapper yellow dress. It was the first time since October 19 that the Queen had made a public outing, during a virtual audience with the ambassadors of South Korea and Switzerland. But the next day, the cancellation of a visit to Northern Ireland once again cast doubt on his state of health. The fact that Buckingham only belatedly revealed this hospitalization, his first since 2013, raised questions and criticism about the lack of transparency on the part of the palace.

For royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the Queen is undoubtedly “very disapointed” for having had to cancel his trip to COP26. “It is a decision they took reluctantly”, he told AFP, “But it is a reasonable decision”. “It is clear that at 95 years, there are limits ”, explains Richard Fitzwilliams. Corn “The queen is rather robust”. She has “Been photographed no later than June on horseback”, he recalls.





🤝 Today The Queen received two Ambassadors in audience via video link from Windsor Castle. 🌎 There are more than 170 Ambassadors and High Commissioners based in London at any given time and each will have an Audience with The Queen shortly after taking up his or her role. pic.twitter.com/Pf9NiUFGca – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 26, 2021

Who will replace her at COP26 and for future trips?

The Prince of Wales will be well in Glasgow, accompanied by other members of the royal family. If the queen no longer travels abroad, she is now represented there by the heir to the crown, Prince Charles, her 72-year-old son and much less popular. In June this summer, she attended the G7 summit in Cornwall, hosting US President Joe Biden. The Queen continues to present decorations and receive new ambassadors to the UK, sometimes via video conference.

Despite regular speculation on the hypothesis of a withdrawal, especially since the death in April of her husband Philip at the age of 99, the head of state of 16 kingdoms, keeps a busy agenda. This trip to the UN climate conference was eagerly awaited, as the royal family has been committed to environmental issues in recent weeks. Elizabeth II in person had come out of her usual reserve in mid-October by expressing her irritation towards the world leaders who “talk” climate change, but “Do not act”, in a private conversation captured on the fringes of a speech. She planned to address the delegates gathered at COP26 through a recorded video message.

Monarch for nearly seventy years, she must celebrate her platinum jubilee next year. She is also the holder of the record for longevity in the history of the British monarchy, which has become a parliamentary monarchy for more than two centuries, and remains much loved in the United Kingdom and around the world, often praised for having known how to preserve the monarchy despite major transformations during his reign, from decolonization to Brexit. This despite the many crises such as the death of Princess Diana in 1997.