What is the value of the series adapted from the work of Emile Zola?

In Montsou, the miners work hard and are not spared from accidents which are sometimes fatal to them. Etienne Lantier, in his twenties, arrives from Lille to try to be forgotten after incidents. He was hired at the mine and discovered harsh working conditions there. The new is not immune to the charms of Catherine, also coveted by Chaval. Maheude struggles to feed the ten members of her family who live under her roof. Hennebeau, the boss of the mine, must report to the company on its management …

France 2 draws this Wednesday evening Germinal, an event mini-series in 6 episodes adapted from the work of Emile Zola composed of a 5-star cast including: Guillaume de Tonquédec (A French affair), Thierry Godard (Engrenages), Alix Poisson (Parents, mode d ‘ job), Natacha Lindinger (Sam), or the Caesarized actor Sami Bouajila (Indigenous) … so we look?





The answer is ‘yes’ for Télé 7 jours: “This television adaptation takes up the nervous rhythm of the novel originally published in serial form. Added to the quality of the sets and the excellence of the actors, this gives a masterpiece. ‘work of audiovisual creation “. Ditto for Télé Loisirs: “this thrilling adaptation of the great classic by Emile Zola is immediately obvious by its superb distribution”. Same story for Télé Z: “A great show and a first-rate distribution in this modernized adaptation”. Mixed opinion for Le Figaro which considers that the series: “dust off the costume drama à la française with this modern and feminist reinterpretation. A breath that ruffles but does not transport to the end of the journey.” The series is “Magistrale” for Le Parisien which adds “More feminist, more nuanced, the adaptation of Zola’s novel for France Télévisions is a success”

TV 7 days: very good (3/4)

Leisure TV: very good (4/5)

TV Z: very good (2/3)

The Parisian : very good (4/5)

Germinal: every Wednesday at 9:05 p.m. on France 2

Thierry claude