what is this secret deal that google and facebook are accused of having made?

A new version of an antitrust complaint, signed by 17 American prosecutors, goes into detail about a secret agreement that Google has concluded with Facebook. According to prosecutors, the two web giants have agreed to “kill” the competition, by taking “illegal” measures. Accusations that Google firmly denies.

Jedi Blue. The name roaring on the web could mislead Star Wars fans. But above all, it gives work to lawyers from Google and Facebook. This code name has been put forward, after diffusion of the unedited text of an amended version of the complaint against Google filed on October 22, 2021. The prosecutors of 17 American states have drawn up this new version as part of an antitrust complaint initiated in December 2020. In it, they devote a whole section to a partnership between Google and Facebook which they deem illegal. According to them, Facebook has helped Google “kill” the “header bidding” market.

As the Cnil explains on its site, “header bidding” is a technique used by content publishers on the web. It consists of integrating, in the web pages, code allowing advertising spaces (banners, etc.) to be offered to platforms for the sale of these spaces or for putting in contact with advertisers. ” This method allows the publisher to organize a competition between the different advertising networks when selling their inventory and therefore to maximize their income. », Specifies the Cnil.

“They want this agreement to kill header bidding”

In 2016 and 2017, Google reportedly began to worry seriously about the arrival of companies that could threaten its positions in this area. He would then have looked for a way to counter his rivals. ” Google illegally ousted its competitors from the header bidding market by convincing its main tech rival, Facebook, to stop supporting this technology », Says the complaint. The text accuses the two companies of having concluded an illegal agreement in which Facebook would have agreed to reduce its involvement in this market, if Google favored it on so-called web display ads and in-app advertising auctions, and helped ” Facebook’s advertising network, FAN (editor’s note Facebook Audience Network), to beat the competition “.

According to this document, Facebook has clearly identified the motivations of Google: ” They want this deal to kill header bidding », Wrote one of the Facebook officials who oversaw the agreement, to other leaders of Mark Zuckerberg’s group, in an email from October 2017. After months of negotiations, the negotiations between the giants would have resulted in an agreement in September 2018. As foreseen in this agreement, Facebook would then have significantly reduced the wing in the header bidding.

What is Google Open Bidding? This is Google’s alternative header bidding solution. The Mountain View firm argues that so-called header advertising auctions lead to long loading times and drain the autonomy of the device, because they run in the browser. According to Google, Open Bidding fixes this problem because it runs on ad servers and not on the computer or phone itself.

Facebook agreeing not to come and trample its flowerbeds, Google would have conceded in exchange several advantages to the advertising network of Mark Zuckerberg. According to US prosecutors, Google would have done “ a big concession And let the Facebook Audience Network bid directly in its Open Bidding tool (see our box), without going through third-party marketplaces, as other companies must do. And instead of paying commissions to these marketplaces, Facebook only paid a reduced commission (5-10%). Mark Zuckerberg’s group, on the other hand, would have been prohibited from revealing that it benefited from this type of advantageous rate. According to the prosecutors who drafted the text, “ the fact that a marketplace like Facebook pays lower commissions, compared to others, is a disadvantage for competitors who have to pay higher commissions “.





The latest version of the complaint also claims that Google gave Facebook other advantages, including a longer response time in auctions compared to that given to competitors. ” These longer deadlines were presumably granted by Google in order to help Facebook win more auctions, in line with the Jedi Blue agreement. », Indicates the new unedited version of the complaint. According to prosecutors, Google also let Facebook have contractual exchanges with publishers and bill them directly, a possibility that it would refuse to grant to Facebook’s competitors.

The Jedi Blue agreement would also have established rules for the cases where Facebook and Google could find themselves in a situation of competition, in these advertising auctions. The complaint highlights that Facebook and Google own the largest advertising networks in the United States (FAN for Facebook, GDN and AdMob for Google) and are therefore the main candidates.

” In the Jedi Blue deal, Google and Facebook colluded to manipulate shares in favor of Facebook through secret auctions and guarantees of success. The complaint claims that Facebook is said to have committed to bid on about 90% of auctions where Facebook identifies the end user. The deal also reportedly provided that after four years, Facebook would have to spend at least $ 500 million a year on auctions. Google and Facebook would also have agreed on a “success rate” is the number of auctions that Facebook wins divided by the number of auctions in which it participates, the whole multiplied by 100. ” Stakeholders in the deal agreed from the start on what Facebook’s success rate would be », Concludes the complaint. The Jedi Blue agreement would specify that Facebook would have a success rate of at least 10%.

“Google gave a misleading view of the situation”

The complaint specifies that Google and Facebook did not disclose to other auction participants the points on which they had agreed. ” Instead, Google has given a deceptive view of the situation, making it appear that all bidders will compete on an equal footing (…) this is clearly wrong. US prosecutors say.

According to them, Google and Facebook were “ very aware Because this agreement could trigger violations of antitrust laws. ” So they discussed, negotiated and prepared how they would cooperate if a government entity, in the United States or around the world, started investigating this agreement.. According to the complaint, the Jedi Blue agreement provides that parties to the agreement can terminate it if investigations are launched against them.

“A trial riddled with inaccuracies” according to Google

It remains to be seen whether the accusations against Google will be found to be founded. Contacted by Numerama, Google indicates that “ it is not because Attorney General Paxton (Editor’s note: one of the authors of the complaint) asserts something that makes it true. This trial is riddled with inaccuracies. (…) We will defend ourselves firmly against these unfounded allegations in court.. “

On the accusations relating to Facebook’s participation in Google’s Open Bidding system, Google responds: “ The participation of Facebook Audience Network (FAN) is no secret. In fact, it has been widely publicized and FAN is just one of the more than 25 participants in the Open Bidding program. “Google assures us that the FAN network is just a partner like any other and stresses that Open Bidding is only a part” extremely limited [de ses] advertising technology activities (…) less than 4% of the display ads we run “.

The spokesperson for Google finally assures: ” Ken Paxton falsely claims that we are manipulating the Open Bidding auction in favor of FAN. This is absolutely not the case. To win a given impression, FAN must bid the highest. If another qualifying network or marketplace makes a higher bid, it wins the auction. (…) Also, Ken Paxton’s claims about how much we charge other Open Bidding partners are wrong: our standard revenue share for Open Bidding is 5-10%. The whole stake of the trial will therefore be to untangle this tangle.

