what the “Facebook Files” reveal about the catastrophic management of the social network – Release

According to investigations published in recent days, internal documents indicate that Facebook is nowhere near as blameless as it claims it is in the invasion of Capitol Hill by supporters of Donald Trump.

12:20 p.m. on January 6. Donald Trump lost the presidential election for several months already. In front of a crowd made up of fervent supporters, he insisted that the victory was “Stolen” before inviting action: “I know everyone here will be heading to the Capitol soon, to demonstrate peacefully and patriotically.” It doesn’t take more than 10,000 people to walk towards the building, a symbol of American democracy. The event turns into a drama. A protester is shot dead by the police. Three others die for reasons “Medical”. A police officer also dies of a heart attack. And the country’s political system is shivering.

Under fire from critics for its alleged role in the rampage of the Capitol, Facebook defends itself a few days later. “We know it was organized online. We know it”, assumes Sheryl Sandberg, director of company operations. Claiming that the network has “drop QAnon, Proud Boys and Stop the Steal ”, as many movements having participated in the attack, it maintains that the events have “widely” been organized on other platforms. Truly ? According to the latest revelations from the “Facebook Files”, these tens of thousands of pages of internal company documents revealed by Frances Haugen, a former employee, the network is far from being as flawless as it claims.

Security measures deactivated at the end of the election

As noted by Washington post Friday, Facebook had prepared before January 6 a detailed action plan, “Break The Glass”, to be followed during the US presidential election. Forty teams had thus made it possible to delete 5 billion false accounts in 2020. According to the world, whose investigation was published on Monday, one of these measures included the suspension of comments in groups identified as “at risk” as well as reducing the distribution of content deemed potentially dangerous.

Only, once Joe Biden is elected, the Washington post notices that several employees mobilized on the file, exhausted, go on vacation or change positions. A cell verifying the reliability of the messages published on the elections, Civic Integrity, is even dismantled. Result: a good number of these measures, 22 in total depending on the Guardian, are deleted before being reactivated during the afternoon of January 6. “As soon as the election was over, they either turned them off or they changed the settings back to what they were before, to prioritize growth over security,” denounces Frances Haugen to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).





Capernaum internally

Thus, on January 6, as noted by Guardian, Facebook draws its action plan again. But not only. At a moment’s notice, in panic, the company is implementing or proposing new measures, never tested. Deployable in “One or two hours”, some have unintended consequences and “High risk of collateral damage”. For example, one proposal is to downgrade all live videos from the story list. In other words, it would have condemned all direct and led to a “High rate of false positives”, that is, content censored in error.

In his investigation, the world also notes that moderation tools have been modified to prevent them from deleting messages denouncing violence. Yet according to the Washington post, this internal mess could have been avoided. In-house research the company had conducted for years had enabled it to identify ways to reduce the spread of political polarization, conspiracy theories and incitement to violence. In many cases, the executives of the firm had nevertheless refused to implement them.

An understaffed moderation

On the day of the Capitol attack, 4,000 reports were made on Instagram, a network belonging to Mark Zuckerberg’s group, notes an internal report, released on January 7. Seven times more reports of violence or incitement to violence than in normal times are recorded by network analysts, traces the world. And on Facebook, the wave is even more impressive since these reports are six times more numerous. Faced with this tidal wave, the moderation teams are sinking.

During a crisis meeting that took place in the afternoon, participants noted that it was necessary to “To ensure [qu’il y a] enough moderators available “. She suggests that certain emergency measures cannot be put in place… for lack of resources. Contacted by the world, Facebook maintains that its moderation workforce has suffered no shortage. However, as the newspaper points out, an internal note dated July 2020 was already circulating in the company and insisted: “We only have 2.5 FTEs [postes équivalents temps plein] to cover our entire stream of permanent election monitoring during office hours. ”

Employees sounded the alarm for a long time

Other elements in the leaked documents show that Facebook would have been able to anticipate the attack. The most iconic failure concerns the Stop The Steal movement. These pro-Trump activists actively participated in the attack on Capitol Hill. In November 2020, the firm boasted of having deleted one of their main Facebook groups. But, as the Washington post in the “Facebook Files”, the measurement “Was not enough to solve the problem of the dozens of look-alikes that have appeared”.

In addition, Facebook had been informed for months by its employees of the growing tensions on its networks. In his report, the New York Times cites three emblematic cases. The first, sixteen months before the presidential election, comes from a researcher alerting to the proliferation of QAnon content. Two days after the election, another employee claims that many comments contain “Wrong information about the election”. Finally, a data specialist quantifies the phenomenon: 10% of all consultations of political content concern messages claiming that the vote was fraudulent. None of these problems is then resolved by the company.

So, on January 6, Facebook employees are, for many, horrified. On Workplace, the company’s communication tool, a second insurgency takes place, as the story goes. Washington post. “This is not a new problem”, denounces one of the employees. Before adding: “We read the messages [d’adieu] trusted, experienced and loved colleagues who write that they just can’t be aware of working for a company that isn’t doing more to mitigate the negative effects on its platform. ”