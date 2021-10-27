what we know about the state of health of the queen of England

The UK is holding its breath. Across the Channel, the queen’s state of health is worrying. Elizabeth II, 95, “reluctantly” gave up attending the UN climate conference COP26, following a notice advising her to “rest”, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday, less one week after a night of hospitalization.

After having had a very busy schedule at the beginning of October, the sovereign had already given up last week to a visit to Northern Ireland on the advice of her doctors asking her to take rest.

A source close to the sovereign, cited by the Sunday Times, admitted that Elizabeth II was “exhausted” because of her busy schedule. According to the newspaper, she gave up on medical advice her lunch gin and Dubonnet and her evening Martini. It is clear that at 95, there are limits “, explains royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. But” the queen is rather robust “. She was” photographed no later than June on horseback “, recalls On Tuesday, she was photographed smiling during a video conference with two ambassadors.

>> READ ALSO – Video of Elizabeth II dancing on tables at Buckingham Palace shocks Britons

🤝 Today The Queen received two Ambassadors in audience via video link from Windsor Castle.

🌎 There are more than 170 Ambassadors and High Commissioners based in London at any given time and each will have an Audience with The Queen shortly after taking up his or her role. pic.twitter.com/Pf9NiUFGca – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 26, 2021

More trips abroad

Elizabeth II had spent the night of Wednesday to last Thursday at the private Edward VII hospital in London after having undergone “preliminary examinations”. The hospitalization of the queen, revealed only belatedly by Buckingham Palace, had raised questions and criticism about the Palace’s lack of transparency.

Monarch for nearly 70 years, the queen, who is due to celebrate her platinum jubilee next year, continues to display good form in public. Until her brief hospitalization, she had participated almost daily in official engagements. She was recently seen walking with a cane, a first since 2004.

The queen no longer travels abroad where she is represented by her son Prince Charles. Despite everything, she continues to participate in many events, including the G7 summit last July where she met Joe Biden.

>> READ ALSO – “His appointment was already an affront to feminist policies”: Eric Piolle tackles Gérald Darmanin after the passing of arms on insecurity