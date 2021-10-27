Wheat prices continue to rise

• AFP

Wheat prices continued to climb Monday afternoon on the European market, passing the bar of 280 euros per tonne shortly, driven by strong international demand and soaring energy costs.

En one month, the cereal saw its price jump by 30 euros, passing the bar of 280 euros per tonne on Euronext on Monday, on the December deadline.

Of United States, spring wheat had reached its highest since 2017, the consequence of a meager supply after the summer drought in North America.

Recently released US weather forecasts point to persistent dry conditions over the northern plains and a very dry weather on the southern plains, where planting is in progress.

the But benefits from more favorable conditions, reports the Inter-Courtage firm: in Brazil, Safra corn sowing (maize from the first harvest) are 57% complete, up from 43% last year, and in Parana, one of the key production states, seedlings are 88% done with very good growing conditions.





In Ukraine, by October 21, the maize crop had reached 11.2 million tonnes (against 13.1 last year) on 1.7 million hectares (an area much smaller than the nearly 3 million hectares last year).

In France, 32% of corn areas were harvested as of October 18, well below the 75% of last year to date. In wheat, autumn sowing is average, at 40%, according to official statistics from FranceAgriMer.

“Corn displays a late maturity, which explains the delay in harvesting sites, but also the firmness of prices on close deliveries, ”analyzes the firm Agritel.

In addition, Russia has further increased its export taxes, set at $ 67 per tonne ($ 61.30 last week) for wheat and $ 49.70 per tonne for corn (48.40).

Around 4:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT) on Euronext, the soft wheat price was up 1.25 euros to 281.25 euros per tonne on the December deadline and 75 cents to 275.75 euros per tonne on that of March, for just over 32,600 lots traded.

the But was stable at 249 euros on the November expiry and up 1.50 euros to 245 euros per tonne on that of January, in a volume of some 2,000 lots traded.

