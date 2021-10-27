when the CHU strikers push back workers and patients

The hospital had bailiff’s statements made to allow possible legal proceedings.

Real “commando operations”. The management of the CHU de Guadeloupe denounced the methods of the strikers of the UTS-UGTG union. Protesting against the vaccination obligation and the suspension of unvaccinated caregivers, they would have threatened their non-striking colleagues and would have even gone so far as to turn back patients who tried to enter the establishment.

The strikers have “once again employed totally inadmissible and judicially punishable methods “ to “deprive the vast majority of non-striking staff of their freedom to work,” lamented the management of the CHU in a statement. A “commando” tried to “to force the agents in post” in the services of the establishment to “quit their work”, with great reinforcement of “threats made against those who refused to comply with the injunctions”, she indicated.





They also set up a filtering of the entrances of the establishment from the morning, causing “a very strong disturbance as for the movement of the users in the main center of care of the territory”, added the direction, specifying that ‘“at least one patient with an appointment sheet has been turned away”.

“Reports of bailiffs have been established in order to reserve the appropriate legal consequences for these abuses,” assures the management of the hospital center.

To date, at the Guadeloupe University Hospital, 67.5% of staff are vaccinated against Covid-19, of which 95.2% in “group 1” (management, senior executives and doctors).

Protest movements by caregivers who refuse the vaccination obligation and the health pass also took place Tuesday in health establishments across the island (clinics, psychiatric center, etc.), reported the Guadeloupe channel. The 1st.

At the end of last week, the UTS-UGTG union which leads the protest against the health pass and the vaccination obligation announced a strengthening of its movement, following the arrest and custody, since lifted, of its general secretary.