Good plan news Where to find the Guardians of the Galaxy video game at the best price?

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy has just been released! Centered on the Guardians of the Galaxy group, the game offers you a whole new adventure as Star Lord, the leader of the group. The game has received critical acclaim and is currently commercially available.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Return of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot

The Guardians of the Galaxy title was released on October 26, and it takes you on a massive adventure. Indeed, you find yourself in the shoes of Star-Lord, the leader of the group. As your group goes through odd jobs as a freelancer, you decide to go for a big deal that will put you on the safe side for a while.

So you get into your head to capture a rare species. But, you get caught by the Nova, the galactic police, who fined you a stellar size. And you have 3 days to collect the amount in question!





The title allows you to play as the leader of the group in a Third Person Shooting (TPS) format. Surrounded by his full team, Star-Lord will be able to fire his blasters, dasher and dodge hits to get rid of his enemies.

His teammates can come to his aid regularly to help him destroy his opponents. A special “Rally” attack is even possible, and depending on the words of encouragement you choose, different actions could take place. Evolving in a colorful and colorful universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy will be accompanied by a vintage soundtrack in keeping with the crazy atmosphere of the game.

Exploration and puzzles will also be on the menu in addition to battles. We find in this aspect a fairly classic evolution of what is done in solo role-playing games like The Legend of Zelda or Darksiders. This adventure will also be punctuated by passages aboard the Milano, the vessel of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy: where to find the game at the best price

Released on October 26, the game is already available at retailers, and we have selected the best offers of the moment.

