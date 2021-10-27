Where we talk about inflation again, Schneider Electric and Worldline at odds with the Cac 40, Market news

After a gain of 0.8% on Tuesday, the Paris Bourse stalled, inflationary pressures returning to the center of the debates on the eve of the ECB meeting and a week away from those of the Bank of England, the Fed and Bank of Japan. The ECB should maintain its accommodative bias tomorrow, but after the strong increase in the indices, ” there is always the risk that the slightest message or the slightest word will be misunderstood or misinterpreted », Points out Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale. And to add that, “After the recent rebound, the upside potential of European indices is rather limited for the end of the year “.

The Stoxx 600 of basic resources shows the largest sectoral decline, weighed down by the fall in prices after the intervention of Beijing to counter the soaring prices of coal and metals. The oil-gas index also fell, which weighed in particular on TotalEnergies (-1%). The banking sector is also in the red like Deutsche Bank (-5.3%), whose quarterly has certainly exceeded expectations, but mainly thanks to the decrease in credit losses, as pointed out by analysts at Citigroup.

Around noon, the Cac 40 yields 0.36% to 6,742.01 points in a business volume of 760 million euros. The contracts futures December on US indices hover around equilibrium. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 set new records, while finishing well below their daily highs.

Downside risks to the economy remain

Investors are counting on results to support equities and so far they have been strong. However, markets fear that over time, rising commodity prices, wage increases and tensions in supply chains will end up weighing on margins. Citigroup notably warned that corporate profit growth could be near its peak.

” Downside risks to the economy remain, but investors are choosing to look beyond as companies continue to give us plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future, summarizes Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA. And to add that this enthusiasm can be fluctuating, causing many upheavals in the markets “.





Schneider and Worldline make the big difference within the Cac 40

Schneider Electric increased by 2.3%. The electrical equipment manufacturer has confirmed its objectives for 2021 after seeing its turnover increase in the third quarter, despite the tensions observed on the supply chain which should continue in early 2022. The increase in sales is above analysts’ expectations, in particular the 9.4% increase in revenues for the energy management division.

Worldline loose 8.9%. The electronic payments specialist reported 8.3% growth in organic data in the third quarter. An evolution slightly lower than analysts’ expectations, Jefferies pointing in particular to lower than expected revenues in the merchant services division.

Seb jumped 12.2%. The manufacturer of small household appliances has raised its forecast for sales growth for the current year, after having achieved record performances at the end of September. The level of activity is higher than that of 2019 in the main countries of the Europe, Middle East-Africa zone, according to analysts at Portzamparc, with “strong buy” on the title with a price target of 185 euros.

Bic advance of 5.3%. The maker of lighters, pens and razors raised its revenue growth target in 2021 after posting higher sales across its three divisions in the third quarter.

Sodexo rises 4.9%. The catering group has indicated that it is counting on a jump in its growth and on an improvement in its operating margin for the fiscal year which will end in August 2022, while its results have exceeded its expectations in the second half of the year. The group has also decided to resume the payment of a dividend and to explore strategic options to strengthen its Benefits and Rewards Services activity.

At last, M6 was up 3%, supported by better than expected results, thanks to the 9% increase in its advertising revenues in television. Societe Generale in particular raised its recommendation on the value of “hold” to “buy” and its price target of 16.70 to 20.30 euros.



