WHO emergency committee warns that pandemic is “far from over”

Once again, the World Health Organization reminds us that we must not proclaim victory too quickly. The pandemic is “far from over,” indeed said Tuesday its emergency committee on Covid-19, calling on countries to recognize all vaccines approved by the agency. It is this same committee which, at its second meeting on January 30, 2020, advised the WHO Director General to declare a public health emergency of international concern. What he had done.

Chaired by the French Didier Houssin, the committee meets every three months to take stock of the situation. Following his last meeting last week, he released a statement on Tuesday in which he stressed that “while progress has been made through increased use of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, the analysis of the current situation and forecasting models indicate that the pandemic is far from over ”.

Request for a “coordinated international response”

In his statement, he also indicates that he decided last week “unanimously that the pandemic is still an extraordinary event that continues to damage the health of populations around the world, presents a risk of international spread and disruption of international traffic. , and requires a coordinated international response ”.





In its recommendations to states, the committee remains opposed to the principle of proof of vaccination for international travel, given the inequitable distribution of vaccines around the world. He also asks states to “recognize all vaccines that have received authorization for emergency use” from the WHO.

So far, the Organization has approved the two messenger RNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech, the two Chinese vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac, the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson as well as various versions of the vaccine from Sinopharm and Sinovac. ‘Astrazeneca. A decision is expected very soon for the Covaxin vaccine developed by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech.