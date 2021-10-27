Who is Aïssatou Diallo Sagna, the caregiver who steals the show from the stars of the film?

Getting to smile about the state of the public hospital and the yellow vests movement was a challenge. The divide by Catherine Corsini takes up this challenge with flying colors. Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi and Marina Foïs play a lesbian couple and Pio Marmaï a protester injured in this comedy awarded by the Queer Palm in Cannes.

But in reality, the stars are stealing the limelight by an authentic 38-year-old caregiver, Aïssatou Diallo Sagna. “I wanted to hire real caregivers,” explains the director, “because I wanted to give some truth to the film. I knew that this would allow professional actors to play better because they would be faced with an authority. Catherine Corsini therefore took the risk of entrusting this debutante with the role of Kim, an overwhelmed nurse who is both benevolent and authoritarian, who tries to maintain a semblance of order in the midst of chaos.





A new star in a green blouse

Aïssatou Diallo Sagna, married with three children, did not think for a single second that she would be retained when she participated in the casting with a friend. “I tried my luck like one makes a joke and I discovered that I took great pleasure in acting. Catherine knew how to make me express things that I did not expect ”, declares the thirty-something. She is breathtaking in the role of a generous woman who must prioritize the urgency of care while responding to the more or less aggressive requests of patients.

“What the film shows corresponds to reality,” confirms Aïssatou Diallo Sagna. Catherine Corsini exaggerates nothing, neither in the degradation of the premises, nor in the exhaustion of the staff. “Faced with the mess that engulfs patients and health professionals, the delirium is such that it borders on the absurd. And the viewer finds the distance it takes to laugh about it. “Laughing is a good way to make people aware of what is happening,” insists the young woman. Crumbling ceiling, crowds of angry visitors and patients on the verge of nervous breakdown are his daily lot.

Birth of an actress

Today, Aïssatou Diallo Sagna has returned to her nursing assistant position in Paris. “Living in Cannes, the red carpet and the interviews was wonderful,” she says. My colleagues supported me throughout this experience. »Will she continue her acting career? She is waiting for possible proposals. We would not be surprised if his talent tempts other filmmakers.