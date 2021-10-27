Who will be able to use Merck’s anti-Covid drug?





MOLNUPIRAVIR. According to clinical trials by the American laboratory Merck, the treatment developed with molnupiravir in pill form would halve the risks of developing a severe form of Covid-19. But beware, it is not designed for wide deployment.

Summary

[Mis à jour le mercredi 27 octobre 2021, à 15h51] Molnupiravir can help fight Covid, but it will not be given to everyone. At the microphone of FranceInfo this Wednesday morning, the pharmacology professor and president of CHU Pellegrin (Bordeaux) Mathieu Molimard, explained that the drug will be “usable for patients who do not respond to vaccines, who are with immunosuppressants and who have high chances of going to the hospital “. “It’s not for everyone,” he says.

France has all the same ordered 50,000 doses of molnupiravir developed by Merck, announced the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, Tuesday, October 26 during a hearing in the Senate. This treatment, which could halve the risks of hospitalization for patients who have just been tested positive for Covid-19, will be delivered “to France from the last days of November or the first days of December”, specified the minister. This number “corresponds to an assessment of needs”, indicated on LCI this Wednesday, October 27, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the minister responsible for industry. Olivier Véran did not specify the cost of the order, but, for example, the United States ordered 1.7 million doses for $ 1.2 billion – or about $ 700 per dose. . It therefore seems that the cost of treatment is particularly high. Considering the cost, it is impossible for the drug to be set up in the French pharmacy for wide distribution, it will certainly require a well-justified prescription, in a well-established care protocol.

The pill against Covid-19 from the Merck laboratory, developed by the Ridgeback Biotherapeutic laboratory, will also undergo an accelerated examination procedure in Europe, announced the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday, October 25 in a press release. The agency effectively said: “The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has launched an ongoing review of the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir […] developed by Merck […] for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults “, which makes it possible to speed up the procedure. If approved, this remedy – easy to administer, since it is intended to be ingested – would mark a major advance in the fight for reduce severe forms of the disease, and might become an indispensable tool in the fight against the pandemic.

The EMA clarified that preliminary results from laboratory studies and clinical studies on the treatment “suggest that the drug may reduce the capacity of SARS-CoV-2 […] to multiply in the body, thus preventing hospitalization or death in patients with Covid-19 “. The EMA will assess the compliance of molnupiravir with the usual European standards for efficacy, safety and quality. authorization is also under evaluation by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA).

For its part, the company plans to manufacture the doses necessary for 10 million treatments by the end of the year 2021. However, a large part is likely to return to the rich countries, as was the case for the vaccines, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced last week an investment of up to $ 120 million (about 103 million euros) to facilitate poor countries’ access to this treatment with tablets. Indeed, the United States has already planned to buy 1.7 million if molnupiravir was approved by the FDA.





If approved, molnupiravir would represent a major breakthrough that would easily and widely reduce severe forms of Covid-19. Indeed, if approved, it would become the first oral drug against SARS-CoV-2, and therefore would be easier to use. Indeed, the anti-Covid treatments available today are administered by intravenous only. This step, if successful, would pave the way for a possible application for authorization of the Merck pill in the European Union.

According to a clinical trial conducted by Merck on 775 Covid-19 patients, the treatment, given to patients in the days following a positive test, halves the risks of hospitalization and death. According to the laboratory, the hospitalization rate was 7.3% in the group that received the treatment, versus 14.1% in the group that did not receive it. There were also no deaths in the treated group, while the untreated group deplored eight deaths. If the results announced by Merck are confirmed, molnupiravir would be used to manufacture the first pill to treat Covid-19, which should be taken very quickly after the discovery of positive coronavirus.

In his interview with FranceInfo, Professor Mathieu Molimard specified the modalities of taking the drug: “50,000 doses, 10 doses are needed to make a treatment, that makes 5,000 patients”. He insisted on the public concerned with Merck’s anti-Covid drug: “This will be usable for patients who do not respond to vaccines, who are on immunosuppressants and who have a high chance of going to the hospital. is not for everyone. “

Upon the announcement of the results by Merck, Anthony Fauci, immunologist and advisor to the White House, considered that the data from the clinical trial were “impressive”. Nathalie Dean, biostatistician specializing in infectious diseases at Emory University, explained to AFP after these results: “We can have treatments that are also effective, but if one is much easier to use than others, then its impact on the population will be greater. “

As a reminder, if approved, this drug would complement vaccines, and not replace them. Thus, professor at the University of Medicine of Houston (Texas) Peter Hotez recalled on twitter the 1er October, when Merck announced its results: “It is not a miracle drug, but a tool to accompany the vaccination.”

4/5 this is no substitute for vaccination. Its not a miracle cure but a companion tool. So get vaccinated. Another issue is emerging drug resistance. If this is used indiscriminately this can be a problem with antiviral drugs – Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) October 1, 2021

Molnupiravir, also referred to as “MK-4482” or “Lagevrio”, is an investigational broad spectrum antiviral. Initially intended to treat influenza and hepatitis C3, it is now envisaged as a means of combating various coronaviruses, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Merck laboratory wants to make a drug that reduces the risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19 disease. Indeed, having the capacity to be incorporated into the genome of the coronavirus, it causes errors in the replication of the virus’s RNA, preventing it from spreading.

However, if it were authorized, Merck’s drug would not be a miracle cure, as Professor Mathieu Molimard said at the microphone of FranceInfo: “It’s better to have an oral form like molnupiravir, but a antiviral will probably not be enough. We have effective treatments when we act at several levels of reproduction of the virus. The virus is not a bacterium, it enters our cells, and to block it, if we act too hard, we kill our cells, so you have to block it in several places. You need several drugs, often in combination. “

However, there are some concerns about molnupiravir. Because of its mechanism of action (modify the genome of the virus), it could be mutagenic for humans: being able to be incorporated into the RNA of the virus, it can, in theory, perhaps penetrate into the RNA human and create a mutation, which could generate cancerous tumors. However, the Merck laboratory claimed to have studied this potential problem and was very optimistic about the additional results of studies that will assess this risk.