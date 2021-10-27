why a difference between Martinique and Guadeloupe?

The prefecture of Martinique imposes a curfew from 7 p.m., while at the same time, Guadeloupeans will be able to circulate freely until midnight. How to explain this difference?

Xavier Chevalier

•

updated on October 26, 2021 at 9:12 p.m.



While Guadeloupe continues its deconfinement and enters phase 2 of the protocol, the situation is changing little in Martinique.

In Guadeloupe

On Wednesday October 20, 2021, the prefect of the Guadeloupe region, Alexandre Rochatte announced that the curfew would now begin at midnight from Friday October 29, 2021. Conversely, Stanislas Cazelle, his counterpart from Martinique, decided to leave it at 7 p.m. This difference is explained by the circulation of the virus in our territories and by the number of tests.

On October 22 in Guadeloupe, the incidence rate was 39.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, ie below the alert threshold set at 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. The positivity rate is 1.7%. In other words, these two factors have been falling sharply for several weeks.

100 new cases were identified in the period from October 15 to 22. And the number of people hospitalized is much lower than in Martinique.





In Martinique

Incidence rate and positivity rate are relatively stable in Martinique. During the same period, the incidence rate is close to 127 per 100,000 inhabitants, it has changed little since the beginning of October. In two days the number of positive tests is more important in Martinique than in one week in Guadeloupe

More tests in Martinique

During the last five weeks in Martinique, the number of screenings has increased by more than 60%. An evolution which is explained by the desire to obtain a health pass without being vaccinated in order to be able to practice a sporting activity, to go to the restaurant, to the cinema …

A trend which should continue to progress at least until November 15, 2021. It is on this date that the comfort tests will pay off in Martinique.

In Guadeloupe the number of tests carried out per week is much lower. From October 11 to 18, 2021, there were 12,321 tests (PCR and antigen combined). Over the same period in Martinique, there were 17,839. This represents 5,518 more tests. This means that in Martinique, we are tested 1.5 times more than in Guadeloupe.

As a result, the greater the number of people tested, the higher the positivity rate in a territory where the virus is circulating.