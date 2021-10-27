Why EDF’s EPR 2 nuclear reactors will cost more and arrive later than expected

RTE’s Energy Futures 2050 report, published on October 25, was to provide scientific and economic arguments to decide whether or not to build new nuclear reactors (EPRs). But, in their assessment of the six scenarios for 2050, have the experts of the electricity network operator taken into account all the uncertainties of EDF’s plan to build three pairs of EPR 2? Uncertainties revealed by a recent working document, published in October, from the Ministry of Energy Transition and Bercy. Written in large part by the Directorate-General for Climate Energy, it is relayed by Context.

Minister Barbara Pompili rightly announced, on October 26, the publication “very soon” of an assessment by the government of the costs of new nuclear power. But it probably won’t be the leaked version. This is confirmed by the cabinet of Barbara Pompili, which does not validate the figures it contains and made it clear that it was only a “working document, not finalized” which “only took into account ‘only one audit’ of the EPR2 file submitted by EDF in the spring, out of the two provided for in the multi-year energy program. We understand their gene. Because as it is, this version worries more than it reassures about the maturity of EDF’s new nuclear project, the costing of its cost and meeting deadlines.

5,500 to 6,000 euros per kW excluding design

[…]

This article is for subscribers only SUBSCRIBE

TO READ MORE And access all contents and services of the’ subscriber edition, support a expert journalism! Tomorrow is being made today! Through our files, chronicles, surveys, practical cases, … our specialist writing provides you with experience sharing and testimonials, and guides you through its analyzes and selections of best practices: Innovations

Relocations / Made in France

Ecological and energy transitions

Digital transformation