why is Aung San Suu Kyi on trial?

FOCUS – The former leader is due to testify for the first time on October 26. She faces several years in prison.

Since his overthrow by the military on February 1, Aung San Suu Kyi has yet to face his accusers. Under house arrest, kept in total isolation, the former leader could only communicate with the outside world through her lawyers, whom she met in court. On October 15, the military junta prohibited them from speaking to journalists, diplomats or international organizations.

For the first time, 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi will testify at his trial in the Burmese capital, Naypyidaw, on Tuesday, October 26. She will have to answer for several accusations: corruption, sedition, violation of a law … dating from the colonial era or even illegal importation of walkie-talkies. “The very reason for this coup was to oust Aung San Suu Kyi from the political landscape, comments to the Figaro Richard Horsey, advisor on Burma to the NGO International Crisis Group. It was only in a second step that the soldiers tried to find as many elements as possible to justify their actions and keep her away; whether by invoking an alleged corruption or an alleged collusion with foreign advisers ”. The former president, Win Myint, and the former mayor of the capital, Myo Aung, will be judged alongside the “lady of Rangoon“.

A central role in Burmese politics

At “land of a thousand pagodas“, The fate of the Nobel Peace Prize has long been a concern. Her father, Aung San, an independence activist, was assassinated shortly after turning two. In 1988, she founded the National League for Democracy (LND), opposed to the military dictatorship in power. Two years later, his party won the elections, but they were annulled by the army, which placed Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest. She will stay there for twenty years, becoming a global icon of democracy.





In 2012, despite rigged elections, she became a member of Parliament and led the NLD to victory three years later in a ballot deemed freer. Due to a constitutional provision preventing the coming to power of a leader married or having children with a foreigner, she cannot become President of the Republic. She was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special State Advisor. However, the role of the army is still important. To reduce it, Aung San Suu Kyi is considering constitutional reform and changing military leaders. It is seeking broader legislative support, which it largely obtains (82% of the seats) in the 2020 elections. Sensing the tide, the junta overthrows it and fiercely suppresses demonstrations of support in its favor, thus putting an end to a parenthesis democratic ten years.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 200,000 civilians have been displaced. The Burmese NGO, Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, has counted more than 1,100 civilians killed and the detention of 7,000 others. A UN human rights expert even speaks of “crimes against humanity“. On February 3, two days after her arrest, Aung San Suu Kyi was charged with illegally importing a walkie-talkie, as a general strike broke out across Burma. Less than two weeks later, she is accused of not having respected certain restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Other accusations will follow: violation of a law on state secrets, sedition, corruption.

Internal and external protests

Across the country, the return of the army to power rekindles dissensions like the Karen rebellion. Militias are formed and a “government of national unity»Went into hiding with deputies deposed on April 16. On the 24th, the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hold a crisis summit to which they agree Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the army and acting prime minister. But barely a few days later, the junta explains that the announcements to end the repression are just “suggestions“, And will only be taken into account”when the situation is stable again“.

Despite sanctions from the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, the junta cancels the results of the 2020 legislative elections won by the NLD, ensuring that more than 11 million cases of fraud have been detected and promises the holding of ‘a ballot’multiparty and democratic (…) by August 2023“. ASEAN has appointed a special envoy, Brunei Deputy Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, to find mediation. No visit date has yet been communicated. The junta leader has been expelled from the next ASEAN summit, which is scheduled to be held October 26-28. As a sign of goodwill, he freed more than 5,000 prisoners on October 18. Last Friday, the UN special rapporteur on the Burmese situation feared “atrocities”, while the Burmese junta “Mass of tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons” in the north of the country.

