Why your Nutella jar is causing a huge social uproar in Turkey

The hazelnut producers of Turkey, the world’s largest exporter, denounce the control of their crops by the Italian Ferrero, accused of slashing prices.

“They have a monopoly, so a free hand. But they are buying even lower than last year. This year, I will not sell them anything”warns Aydin Simsek, 43, watching out of the corner of his eye the dozen squatting Kurdish collectors who stuff the hazelnuts with full handfuls into large canvas bags.

Wrapped up in her thick waistcoat and floral shawl, Serife Koyu spends a dozen hours a day in Akyazi (northeast), kneeling in the foliage despite her pregnancy already visible.

A working day paid 12 euros for this woman who came with her family from Diyarbakir (south-east) for the six weeks of harvest.

For Mehmet Sirin, 25, the hood pulled up on his cap to keep out the drizzle, “It’s exploitation: the hazelnuts come back to us in the form of Nutella, but we get much less profit from them than they”.

“A pure injustice”, he adds, getting back to work.

According to the FAO, the United Nations Agricultural Fund, Turkey provides about 70% of world production and 82% of exports, far ahead of Italy (20%) and a few countries which share the crumbs, including Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran.

Of the 600 to 700,000 tonnes of hazelnuts collected, around 300,000 go for export: “How is it that only foreigners benefit from this?”, protests the president of the Istanbul chamber of commerce, Omer Demir.

“Damn, they buy them from us 22 to 23 pounds [environ 2 euros] the kilo and resell them for 23 dollars [20 euros]: how do we get there? We have to block their way. “

Especially by providing tools and fertilizers to the peasants and by prepaying their harvest at a price fixed in advance, the main wholesalers, such as those who supply the Italian group, “leave no chance for others”, he regrets.

Because it’s true, no one can line up. Cabbar Saka recognizes it, he had no choice: “What could I do? I needed money for my daughter’s wedding … I sold my 1,600 kg of hazelnuts to the wholesaler.”





He received the money right away when the Agricultural Bureau (TMO, the public regulatory authority) pays installments.

“Not at this price”

Akyazi district has 5,500 registered producers. In front of the houses, the harvest dries in the open air on tarpaulins, a few days no more, constantly watching the sky to avoid the rains.

“Ferrero and the big players in the market are pulling prices down”, denounces Sener Bayraktar, the president of the local Chamber of Commerce, who accuses the Italian giant of inflating harvest estimates to weigh on prices.

“But the fear of the producers, if they complain, it is not to be able to sell any more”, he notes.

“Ferrero has set up a system that leaves no chance” to local actors, assures Mr. Bayraktar, who calls on the authorities to support independent actors more frankly and the latter to raise their prices, to encourage producers to reserve their hazelnuts.

Asked by AFP, the Italian giant defends itself: “We do not buy directly from producers, we go through a network of buyers and specialized suppliers (…) respecting the laws of the market and its dynamics”, explains a spokesperson for the headquarters, who recalls that Ferrero has been present in Turkey for more than 35 years.

As the Turkish supply of raw materials is essential for the production of Nutella and rocks, in 2014 the group created a local subsidiary, Ferrero Findik (hazelnuts, in Turkish) which manages six processing plants (washing, shelling and roasting) and a Nutella production site.

In 2014, the group also bought the king of hazelnuts, Oltan, which ended up ensuring it control of the market and prices.

To support the producers of hazelnuts – 76,500 registered – the Ministry of Agriculture is pushing them to engage in the processing of the product themselves instead of selling only their raw material, which would ensure them a better income.

Last year, Aydin Simsek sold his entire crop to Ferrero. This year, he plans to reserve it in full, 15 tonnes he hopes, at the TMO. “When Ferrero acts in good faith, I too will be happy to eat Nutella. But not at this price.”