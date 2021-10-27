Will WhatsApp soon be inaccessible on your smartphone? Here is the list of affected phones from November 1

the essential

The WhatsApp messaging app has informed that supports for older versions of Android and iOS will be discontinued on November 1. Consequently, on around 40 devices, it will no longer be possible to make updates and the application will gradually stop working.

Attention users of smartphones over five years old: the WhatsApp messaging application will stop support for certain old versions of Android and iOS (the operating systems of smartphones) as of November 1st. On its site, the company explains that terminals equipped with versions prior to Android 4.1 and iOS 10 will see their messaging deteriorate. These operating systems were released eight and five years ago, respectively, and are considered too old to support future updates to WhatsApp.

From Monday, users of such smartphones will therefore no longer be able to update the application. On the other hand, it will be quite possible to continue using the old version of WhatsApp, even if some features will be gradually unavailable, and this until the application stops working completely, reports RTL.





In total, around forty smartphones are affected at Apple, Samsung, Huawei and LG. If you are concerned, don’t panic: by installing a newer version of their phone’s operating system, owners of these devices should be able to continue using WhatsApp in its entirety.

Here is the list of smartphones affected:

Alcatel: One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8

Apple: iPhone SE 2016, 6s and 6s Plus

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

Sony: Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Memo