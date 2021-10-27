Wind turbines off Calvados: the major work on the beach has begun

Liberty Caen See my news

On the beach, no doubt. The work on land linked to the creation of the wind farm off Courseulles and Bernières is easily visible. (© DR)

School holidays have started. As every year at the end of October, passers-by taking a walk on the dikes of Bernieres-sur-Mer and Courseulles-sur-Mer (Calvados), are more numerous. And unlike in previous years, there is one topic that makes people talk: the work in progress on the beach.

“Tourists wonder what’s going on,” observes Florent, an inhabitant of the Côte de Nacre. So we explain to them that this is the start of work on land for the future offshore wind farm ”. A park whose first wind turbines will be erected about ten kilometers from the beach.





Connection point between land and sea

Eight months of construction have just started on the sand. The so-called “onshore” site should therefore last until June 2022. The Platon car park (the car park for the beach located west of Bernières), the dike, the slipway, the beach and the foreshore are concerned. The area stretches for about 200 meters.

The worksite should make it possible to create two junction chambers under the Platon car park, the landing point, in order to connect the two submarine cables to the two land cables in the future. The commissioning of the park is scheduled for 2024.

The production must make it possible to meet a need for electricity for the consumption of 630,000 people, ie almost the population of Calvados (690,000). The operation and maintenance of the offshore wind farm will be carried out from the maintenance base which will be located in Ouistreham.

