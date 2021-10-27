Winter Olympics medals inspired by old jade pendants

Unless the coronavirus disrupts the schedule, in 100 days the Olympics will make a comeback. And who says JO says medals. On Tuesday, the organizing committee and the IOC therefore presented those which will be awarded to athletes on the podiums in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022.

“Together we are one”

The design of these medals reminds us that China is the organizer of this event. It is indeed inspired by ancient Chinese jade pendants. The gold, silver and bronze medals, called “Tong Xin”, “Together we are one”, consist of five circles and a center, and the medals of the Paralympic Winter Games, from March 4 to 13, 2022, share the same concept.

“This design is inspired by ancient Chinese jade pendants and the five concentric circles echo the Olympic spirit that unites people and the splendor of the Winter Olympics that will be shared around the world,” say the organizers. . The five Olympic rings are engraved in the center of the front of the medal, while on the reverse is the emblem of the Olympic Games-2022. The sport discipline is also inscribed on the reverse of each medal on the ring furthest from the center. This outermost ring is “concave, reminiscent of the traditional design of jade pendants.” The motifs engraved on the medals are taken from traditional Chinese motifs, ”the organizers continued.





One hundred and nine events, in seven sports, are on the program of the Olympics-2022 which will allow Beijing to become the first city to have organized the Summer Games in 2008 and the Winter Games. The organizers have also specified that they were inspired by the jade-encrusted medals of the 2008 Olympics.