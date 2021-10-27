With the arrival of new EPRs, what will mini-nuclear reactors be used for?

The construction of new EPRs in France now seems to have been acted on by Emmanuel Macron. At the same time, EDF is preparing the production of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) from 2030, small-sized reactors, and is mainly targeting the export market.

The announcement is imminent and even “very probably before the end of the year”, according to the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili. A question of form, more than of substance because, barring a surprise turnaround, Emmanuel Macron should announce the launch of new EPR nuclear reactor projects in France, three days after RTE’s eagerly awaited report on the country’s energy transition.

If the study is careful not to conclude on the relevance of building these new generation plants to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, it nevertheless considers them “economically relevant”. One more argument for the industry while some members of the government such as the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire have been pleading for several weeks in favor of a nuclear revival.

While waiting for these major projects, Emmanuel Macron has confirmed a project under study for several years at EDF, the Small Modular Reactor (SMR), mini-nuclear reactors. A billion euros is put on the table to speed up work on Nuward, the nickname of the industrial concept that unites EDF, TechnicAtome, the Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique (CEA) and even Naval Group, since French submarines already have a sort of mini atomic power station.

Standard format for export

EDF has already promised a first project in 2030. It must be said that the French electrician is far from being alone in the niche. Around 70 projects are under study around the world with competitors already much more advanced. Because SMR is above all a very interesting industrial market for the nuclear industry.

For the French project, the technology is ultimately classic. “Innovation comes from compactness” explains Valérie Faudon, general delegate of the French Nuclear Energy Society (SFEN), an association promoting the sector. When an EPR reactor reaches a power of 1600 electric megawatts (MWe), an SMR reactor rather runs between 50 and 200 MWe. The stake, far from being simple, is to contain this quantity of energy in a compact reactor and above all very easy to manufacture in the factory with a standardized format.

For what interest? EDF does not hide it, the project is above all intended for export. With EPRs, France would not necessarily need these SMRs, even if RTE proposes, in one of its scenarios, to install some in the territory. In reality, EPR reactors coupled with the massive development of renewable energies make the use of SMRs irrelevant for small countries already nuclear.

An economic and geopolitical issue

On the other hand, they can be of great use in ensuring the energy transition in certain territories, in particular where the electricity network does not exist or depends on imports of fossil products. Typically, Russia and Canada are betting on this technology to supply the polar regions with electricity and in particular to make the mines more virtuous, which will remain essential for extracting rare earths. Deserts or islands are also favorable places for these reactors.





Some countries are currently very advanced on SMR projects. The Russians hope to finalize their RITM-200N, installed on a barge, in 2028. The Chinese, Americans and Koreans are also advancing rapidly. Even the Argentines are in the race with the finalization of a project for an SMR of 32 MWe and the upcoming launch of an even more ambitious project.

“It will become a very big market” indicates Valérie Faudon, who underlines that a French actor will not be too much in the world competition, for economic reasons but also geopolitical.

Beyond isolated areas, the SMR could easily replace coal-fired power stations, allow the production of hydrogen or desalinate seawater. All this without carbon emissions when it obviously works and with a lower manufacturing cost (one to one). two billion euros against 7 to 8 billion for an EPR) thanks to series production. As for the production cost (cost of electricity at the outlet of the installation), it is announced by the SFEN as similar to EPRs (around 70 euros / MWh, according to a rather low estimate).

“Large nuclear power plants require a powerful electrical network, SMR are therefore a good solution for new entrants” in the nuclear world, summarizes Valérie Faudon.

Breakups to come?

But the SMR obviously does not delight opponents of the atom. Main argument, the safety of these reactors whose small size should not forget the risk of accident. For its promoters, the size of SMR precisely allows better security: they can be semi-buried and will be immersed in a swimming pool to allow rapid cooling in the event of overheating of the core. “By increasing the number of installations and sites, we are also increasing the number of installations liable to suffer an accident” answers the Sortir du nuclear collective, which also stresses that these reactors provide no new answer to the question of nuclear waste.

At the same time, other types of SMR are being developed around the world, such as Natrium, a mini-reactor designed by the American TerraPower. The company, founded by Bill Gates, intends to manufacture a molten salt reactor, an old technology that has come back to the fore.

But while it is water that usually cools the uranium and turns the turbines, Natrium uses a molten salt that stabilizes the reaction and reduces the risk of incidents. The other advantage is also that it produces less waste and even allows it to be reused.

A controversial project (and undermined by some scientists) which will however soon settle in the State of Wyoming. France abandoned the manufacture of a prototype of this type in 2019 but the CEA continues to work on the subject. Part of the billion promised by the France 2030 plan will also be directed towards disruptive technologies.