“Word to the Defense!”

A report of more than a hundred pages on the New Coastal Route worksite has been produced. The president of the Regional Council first presented the first conclusions and called for the duty of responsibility. The prefect then recalled that the State stood alongside the Region to complete the work.

A full presentation was made before one of the opposition representatives – and former majority – spoke. The lawyer and elected, Jean-Jacques Morel, then wanted to respond to the statements – taken as accusations – of Huguette Bello and the rapporteur: “The Defense has the floor!“he says.

He said he supported the choice to review the entire issue of the New Coastal Route. But he chanted “No to untruths!“He then took as an example a majority statement to which he replied: “The work has never been interrupted!”

Jean-Jacques Morel also commented on the assessment made on the former majority and quipped: “Woe to the vanquished!“He also speaks on the issue of pressure from the various actors and launches to Huguette Bello:”I know you are a woman of character, you will resist carriers, but it’s complicated!”





Finally, he lamented the presentation “partisan“of the work carried out since 2010 on the New Coastal Route:”The politician’s presentation is to say that Didier Robert has fallen behind. The elections are over, you won them!“, he declares, asking the majority to take action.

When he concludes, Jean-Jacques Morel: “Didier Robert showed a lot of courage to lead the site, I have no doubt that you will have the same courage to complete this work. “Huguette Bello’s comment was not long in coming:”My courage is not the same as his!”