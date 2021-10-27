Worldline announces the sale of its payment terminals after higher sales in Q3, Company news

PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones) – Electronic payments specialist Worldline announced on Tuesday that it was discussing the “short-term” sale of its payment terminals division, while revenues from its other divisions rose in third quarter over one year.

“As part of the review of payment terminal activities, the Board of Directors validated the strategic direction of disengagement. The group is currently giving priority to the short-term disposal scenario with discussions that are progressing in line with the business plan, “said Gilles Grapinet, the group’s general manager, quoted in a press release.

Worldline launched at the beginning of 2020 a strategic review for its payment terminals activities, which was to be concluded before the end of 2021. The objective of the current sale discussions is to lead to an announcement before the end of the year, confirmed the group’s chief financial officer, Eric Heurtaux, during a conference call.

In addition, the group announced the appointment of Bernard Bourigeaud as Chairman of the Board of Directors as of October 25. Gilles Grapinet remains Managing Director.

During the quarter ended at the end of September, Worldline generated sales of 960 million euros, up 8.3% at constant exchange rates and perimeter. This figure does not include the activities of payment terminals held for sale.





“Throughout the third quarter, Worldline benefited from a steady dynamic in domestic transaction volumes, allowing the group to deliver particularly robust growth and in line with our central scenario for the year. These trends should continue, paving the way for further acceleration in the fourth quarter, “commented Gilles Grapinet.

For 2021, the payments specialist forecasts organic growth of 6% for continuing operations. Worldline also intends to improve its operating margin rate by 200 basis points and is targeting a conversion rate of its gross operating surplus (EBO) into free cash flow of around 42%, stable compared to 2020. The group had previously indicated aiming for an EBO conversion rate of 50% by including payment terminal activities

Worldline will present its strategic plan for the next three years on Wednesday during an investor day.

-François Schott, Agefi-Dow Jones; +33 (0) 1 41 27 47 92; fschott@agefi.fr ed: ECH

WORLDLINE FINANCIAL RELEASES:

http://fr.worldline.com/fr-fr/home/media-center/communiques-de-presse.html

Agefi-Dow Jones The financial newswire

Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)