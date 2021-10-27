Worldline: the strategic direction of disengagement from the “Terminals” activity is validated



On the occasion of the announcement of its third quarter sales, Worldline validated the strategic direction of disengagement from the “Terminals” (TSS) activity, inherited from the takeover of Ingenico. (illustrative photo Photo credits: Unsplash – Jonas Leupe)

(AOF) – On the occasion of the announcement of its third quarter sales, Worldline validated the strategic direction of withdrawal from the “Terminals” activity (TSS), inherited from the takeover of Ingenico. “As such, the group has finalized the definition of the necessary framework to ensure the complete autonomy and total independence of the TSS activity. The Group is currently giving priority to the short-term disposal scenario with discussions which are progressing in line with the roadmap “declared Gilles Grapinet, Chief Executive Officer.





As planned at the time of the acquisition of Ingenico, the new governance of the payments specialist was put in place by the Board of Directors with Bernard Bourigeaud appointed Chairman of the Board while Gilles Grapinet retains the function of Chief Executive Officer.

During the third quarter of 2021, Worldline’s revenue reached 960 million euros, representing organic growth of 8.3%, supported by steady growth in domestic transaction volumes.

The “Terminals” activity is recognized under IFRS 5 as an activity held for sale. Worldline emphasizes that the 2021 objectives for continuing activities are in line with the annual objectives.

As such, it aims for organic revenue growth of at least 6%, more than 200 basis points of improvement in the gross operating surplus (EBO) margin compared to the 2020 proforma (23.1 %) and a conversion rate of EBO into free cash flow of around 42% (stable compared to 2020).

AOF – LEARN MORE