Wuhan laboratories would have handled coronaviruses well

DECRYPTION – According to the NIH, their work went beyond what had previously been officially admitted.

From our correspondent in Washington

Documents released by the NIH, the US National Institute of Health, raise new questions about virology research conducted by China and some funding provided by the United States. They partially confirm the suspicions that the Wuhan laboratories have carried out their work beyond what had previously been officially admitted, in particular by genetically manipulating coronaviruses. They also tend to show that the NGO EcoHealth Alliance, which partly financed them with American public funds, singularly lacked transparency about them.

These revelations put Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s senior adviser on health issues and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who told the Senate this summer that the NIH had not funded, in a delicate position. research including genetic manipulation of coronavirus.