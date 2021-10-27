Xbox 2042: Microsoft imagines and presents the console of the future in a deeply next-gen trailer

The Xbox marketing department is full of imagination. Quite unexpectedly, Microsoft has just released a big budget trailer to present the Xbox 2042, a fictitious machine … but which should make some mouth water.

We didn’t really expect this, and yet: Microsoft has some hot ideas to talk about and after an Xbox Series X-shaped refrigerator that everyone is tearing up, the firm presents the… Xbox 2042.

Let us tell you right away: it is obviously not a real machine but an imagination, not without a certain humor, of what the video game could look like according to Xbox in more than two decades.

When Xbox and Battlefield 4042 go hand in hand

Then, by digging a bit, we especially realize that it is an advertisement made in cross-over with Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts having signed a partnership with Microsoft for the entire promotional campaign. Hence the name of this Xbox of the future, yes, which would therefore be based of quantum technology, of a processing capacity of a trillion operations per second, holograms or evena living artificial intelligence. Only that !





At any rate, it’s always fun to see this kind of trailer, particularly well mastered what is more, conceptualizing the next generations of our favorite hobby. And since we’re talking about Xbox news, don’t forget that two major exclusives will be released very soon, namely Forza Horizon 5 on November 5 and Halo Infinite on December 8.

Pre-order Battlefield 2042 from € 52 on Amazon