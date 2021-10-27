Yes, you can combine the inflation allowance and the energy check

The government has drawn an additional premium to compensate for the rise in prices, in particular for gasoline. But beware, it should not be confused with the energy check.

The amount of the inflation compensation has been set at 100 euros. It will be paid in one go, between the end of December 2021 and February 2022, and fully tax-exempt.

A criterion of individual income

The government plans to distribute this aid to more than 38 million people: employees, civil servants, the self-employed, the unemployed and retirees will be able to receive it provided they earn less than 2,000 euros net per month, before tax at source. Scholarship students, those who are fiscally independent from their parents and have an income of less than 2,000 euros net per month, will also be able to benefit from these 100 euros.

There will be no action to be taken, assures the executive. This bonus will be paid automatically by the employer or various organizations depending on the situation.

An indemnity that does not replace the energy check

Experienced in 2016 and generalized in 2018, the energy check continues and can be combined with the inflation allowance. Unlike the latter, it cannot be cashed by the beneficiaries and can only be used to finance energy costs or thermal renovation work. According to the Court of Auditors, a quarter of households who received this check in 2019 had not used it.

The amount of this check is calculated according to household income and varies between 48 and 277 euros per year, paid to 5.8 million households. In December 2021, they will receive an additional 100 euros bonus, released in September by the government to cope with rising energy prices.

A household income criterion

This energy check is automatically paid to households whose annual reference tax income is less than 10,800 euros. If your household meets this award criterion, and in addition you earn less than 2,000 euros net per month, then you can combine these two state aids.

And if you live in Hauts-de-France, you can also receive an allowance of 20 euros per month, provided you again meet certain criteria.

