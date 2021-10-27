you can now answer unwanted calls without picking up

Google will deploy a new feature in France that will allow you to improve your calling experience, in particular by filtering unwanted calls or by waiting for you when someone puts you on hold.

One of the best features of the Google Pixels is called “Call Screen”, which allows calls to be answered for you. It was currently only available in the United States, Canada and Japan, but Google is finally in the process of deploy in 7 countries additional. We find France, but also Germany, Great Britain, Australia, Ireland, Italy and Spain.





For those who do not know, Call Screen allows you to receive calls by transcribing what your interlocutor says in real time. This can be very useful when you absolutely have to answer, but that you cannot immediately speak, or if you think it is an unwanted call.

How does the Call Screen feature work?

When you think you receive an unwanted call, or just don’t know who’s online, you can now press a “Call Screen” button. instead of the green button used to accept a call. The Google Assistant responds on your behalf by letting the person on the other end of the line know that you are screening the call, and then asking the caller to identify himself and describe the subject of the call.

You will then be able to read in real time on your mobile which is calling you, and decide whether or not to take the call yourself. If the caller abruptly hangs up during the Call Screen, Google may ask you if you want to tag that phone number as spam and block the number from calling you again.

Google notes that users of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be able to take full advantage of this new feature, since the transcription should be much more precise on its models than on previous generations. This is made possible in particular thanks to the new Tensor chip, which provides much more powerful artificial intelligence than on other Pixels.