🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: the government “determined to retain July 2022” for the extension of the health pass

A new subvariant of Delta is causing concern in several countries. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

2:51 p.m.

The government “is determined to retain the month of July 2022 as the horizon” for the extension of the possibility of resorting to the health pass and other measures against the Covid-19 epidemic, Brigitte Bourguignon said Thursday in the Senate.

The Minister Delegate in charge of Autonomy spoke in the hemicycle at the opening of the examination in first reading of the bill aimed at extending beyond November 15 the possibility of using the health pass and a whole battery provisions to curb the epidemic, as part of a post-crisis regime until July 31, 2022.

12:12

The three agents working in the kitchens of the CHU of Saint-Etienne and the Center hospitalier de Roanne, suspended because not vaccinated, are “reinstated in their rights” after a judgment in their favor, announced the management.

10:48 a.m.

A third city in China confined its inhabitants on Thursday after the appearance of a single case of Covid-19, the authorities fearing the risks of contagion within 100 days of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Nearly 6 million Chinese are now subject to containment measures, two days after a similar decision decreed in the large city of Lanzhou (4 million inhabitants), 1,700 km west of Beijing.

10:05 am

Russia records a new record of deaths and contaminations in 24 hours. According to the government’s toll, 1,159 people have died and 40,096 have been infected in the last 24 hours.





09:47

No blank check until the summer: the Senate dominated by the right-wing opposition is preparing to introduce on Thursday a “review clause” in the bill including the health pass, which would require the government to come back to front Parliament before the end of February.

Presented by the government as a “toolbox”, the text aims to extend beyond November 15 the possibility of using the health pass and a whole battery of measures to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, in the context of ” a post-crisis diet until July 31, 2022.

Adopted in first reading last week in the National Assembly after heated debates, the text arrives Thursday in the chamber of the Senate for which, underlines its president LR Gérard Larcher, “there is no question of giving a blank check until July 31, 2022, it must be under the control of Parliament “.

09:29

Nonworking period, schools and restaurants closed: a series of health restrictions entered into force Thursday in Moscow, in order to contain the Covid-19 epidemic which has accelerated in Russia due to a sluggish vaccination. Restaurants, beauty salons, clothing or furniture stores, gyms, dance schools and other services deemed “non-essential” will remain closed until November 7.

12:30 a.m.

Fluvoxamine, an antidepressant drug, is able to reduce hospitalizations in patients with Covid-19 and at risk of severe forms, concludes a clinical trial published on Wednesday.

“Fluvoxamine, a drug that already exists and has a reduced cost, lowers the risk of needing advanced care in (a) high-risk population,” conclude the researchers who conducted this study published in the Lancet Global Health, a publication linked to the Lancet reference journal but distinct from it.