1000 days before the Olympic Games, sports legends start the countdown on franceinfo

Around Nathalie Iannetta, sports director of Radio France, and Jacques Vendroux: Marie-José Perec (Athletics), Michel platini (soccer), Bernard Hinault (cycling), Alain Prost (Formula 1) and Serge Blanco (rugby). But also, the time of a remote intervention, the singer and former number 1 of French tennis Yannick Noah. An unprecedented meeting of six big names in sport runited at the initiative of franceinfo just 1,000 days before the Olympic Games in Paris to discuss the strong sequences their respective careers and comment on sports news.

“Memories spawn dreams of tomorrow, smiles Serge Blanco. So, I hope people will recognize a little bit what what we did, even if it was for fun. And especially that we will find other great champions. “ Before saluting the fine personal qualities of Antoine Dupont, recently appointed interim captain of the XV of France.

Michel Platini confided for his part a little later that to go back in time and change something, he would not have been a footballer: “Not sure that I would go to a training center when I was ten”, he confides. Same story with pilot Alain Prost:

“Today, I could never claim to do Formula 1 considering where I come from socially. It takes too many resources for that now.” Alain Prost to franceinfo



On the success and the celebrity, each one takes refuge humbly behind its performances. “Athleticism, underlines Marie-José Pérec, is a sport where you can measure and therefore compare performance. The kids don’t know me but when they know that I ran the 400m in 48”25, their faces change. “

The athlete remembers his memories of the Olympics: “I think we were all inhabited by something. When you play sports, you give people happiness and you feel it when you go outside, when you look at people’s eyes. took that step and it is thanks to this that we can accomplish this kind of feat. “

Absent because back in Cameroon, Yannick Noah left a little message in a short video. “Hi friends, it’s Yann. I hope you’re doing well. I can’t be with you here today but I’m a fan of all of you …” To greet everyone, then, in a moving tribute. So much to Marie-Jo, her “sister” that he has done “whining in Atlanta”, that, for example, Bernard Hinno “who understood everything”.