12th Generation Intel Core, Z690 motherboards, DDR5: pricing and availability

After the announcement of the new Intel Alder Lake-S processors and their LGA 1700 platform, pre-orders have been opened. This allows us to have an idea of ​​the prices and the availability of the different components. In particular DDR5 which is entering the market.

The prices are therefore higher than those in dollars, but remain “reasonable” in view of the current state of the market. They position these models at Top Buy against AMD’s Ryzen (Zen 3) as follows:

Advertised from 264 to 589 dollars, the 12th generation Cores are displayed from 320 to 740 euros in France. It is besides the LDLC group which seems to have had the exclusivity of their marketing for the moment since it is the only one to reference them with us. To be convinced, just go to Alterate.de which sells them, but not Alternate.fr.

Availability is announced for November 4th. Stocks will be available by then but it is to be expected that they will leave fairly quickly and that there will then be a shortage during the first replenishments. We will check in with different resellers until then to find out what exactly they expect.

Z690: from 210 … to 2,200 euros

On the motherboard side, around forty models are listed, a little less than half managing DDR4, all with a Z690 chipset. Prices start at 210 euros with the Z690M Phantom Gaming 4 DDR4 from ASRock and are for a good part of the range between 300 and 400 euros. But it goes way beyond.





As often, it is ASUS which climbs to the top of the podium. With ASRock they have nearly ten cards at over 700 euros, including the ROG Maximus Z690 Formula at 820 euros, the ROG Maximus Extreme at 1200 euros and the ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme Glacial at 2200 euros. Prestige models which will undoubtedly be little sold.

This can be explained in particular by the implementation of a specific “cashback” promotion for the joint purchase of a CPU and a motherboard, which can range from 50 to 250 euros reimbursed depending on the case. At the moment, no model is in stock. Some are announced for pre-order for November 4, others for more than 15 days.

DDR5: twice as expensive as DDR4

There remains the case of DDR5. As expected, it is expensive. Count 10 euros per GB for a basic model, double what DDR4 generally costs. And here too, patience should be required. Apart from a Corsair Dominator Platinum 2x 16 GB at 5.2 GHz kit offered for 435 euros, nothing is in stock. The cheapest kits are expected mid-November.

This will undoubtedly encourage some to bet on DDR4 and a more efficient CPU / GPU thanks to the savings made. In any case, DDR5 should not become widespread until 2022 and then in 2023. It will also be the only memory supported by the future Zen 4 from AMD. These next Ryzen are therefore expected at the same time as the Raptor Lake-S from Intel, which will still be compatible with the LGA 1700 socket.